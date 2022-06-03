Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported earnings of $2.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

BR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.27. 13,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $185.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

