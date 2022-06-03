Brokerages Expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $6.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,090,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,903 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718,396 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after acquiring an additional 485,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $122.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,003. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.34. The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

