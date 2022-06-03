Brokerages Expect Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising reported earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $451.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com cut Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.17. 2,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,077. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

