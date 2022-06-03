Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.06 Million

Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $194.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.52 million and the highest is $196.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $161.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year sales of $713.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

LNN traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.69. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

