Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to Post $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Sunoco reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUN. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

SUN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,732. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sunoco by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sunoco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after buying an additional 75,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

