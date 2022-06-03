Brokerages Set ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT at $384.67

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $384.67.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ASM International from €440.00 ($473.12) to €350.00 ($376.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of ASMIY opened at $318.50 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $272.37 and a 52-week high of $497.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.3356 per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.70%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

