Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Target Price at $47.14

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $41,640,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $31,987,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $21,947,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after buying an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 889,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $222.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

