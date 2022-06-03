Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $81.75

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.75.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,436 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $59.39. 881,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.90.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.
About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
