Brokerages Set Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) PT at $81.75

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,517,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,436 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,025,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,418 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,474 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $59.39. 881,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $72.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $860.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

