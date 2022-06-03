Brokerages Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) PT at $123.89

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock worth $4,091,867. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 27.6% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $96.48. 191,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,635. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $85.67 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

