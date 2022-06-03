Brokerages Set Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Price Target at C$4.86

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.86.

CMMC has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price (down previously from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.81, for a total value of C$572,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,674,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,903,149.75. Also, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,920. Insiders have bought a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820 in the last quarter.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.80. 706,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,155. The company has a market cap of C$591.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

