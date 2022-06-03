Brokerages Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Price Target at $101.19

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Denbury alerts:

NYSE:DEN traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $76.17. 321,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,924. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Denbury will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its stake in Denbury by 18.6% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,922,000 after buying an additional 710,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,259,000 after purchasing an additional 440,841 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Denbury by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,172,000 after purchasing an additional 240,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.