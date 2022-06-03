Brokerages Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $245.20

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.92.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,415,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,929,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,099. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.