Brokerages Set Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Price Target at $705.00

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $705.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 600 ($7.59) to GBX 680 ($8.60) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Informa from GBX 673 ($8.51) to GBX 730 ($9.24) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Informa stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.57. 10,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,542. Informa has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

