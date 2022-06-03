Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) PT at GBX 2,370

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,370 ($29.98).

JMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($32.26) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,110 ($26.70) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,349 ($29.72) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($445.79).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,100 ($26.57) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,075.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,995.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($20.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,231 ($40.88).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 55 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is presently -1.33%.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

