Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Price Target at $92.57

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on YY. Benchmark reduced their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JOYY from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JOYY from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get JOYY alerts:

NASDAQ:YY traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,101. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.45. JOYY has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $75.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.57.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.68). JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in JOYY by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in JOYY by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.