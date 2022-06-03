Brokerages Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $4.25

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYMT opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

