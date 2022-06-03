Brokerages Set Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) PT at $51.11

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,882. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

