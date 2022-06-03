Brokerages Set Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) PT at GBX 588.90

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.22 ($6.87).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.88) to GBX 632 ($8.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.99) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($5.95) to GBX 355 ($4.49) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 575 ($7.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.06) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of Royal Mail stock traded down GBX 10.30 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 300.30 ($3.80). The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,667. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 332.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 409.60. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 290.20 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($7.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Royal Mail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.