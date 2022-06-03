Brokerages Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Price Target at C$51.00

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.00.

SJ has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of SJ opened at C$36.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$33.93 and a one year high of C$47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.88.

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$568.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

