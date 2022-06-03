Brokerages Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target at $124.89

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMTNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

TMTNF opened at $88.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $80.16 and a twelve month high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

