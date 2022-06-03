Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.25

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

