BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $135.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on BRP in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 58,825 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BRP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $8.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. 8,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,446. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

