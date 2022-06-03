Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 335,000 shares during the quarter. Bunge comprises 1.4% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $95,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 86,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Bunge by 7,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Bunge by 276.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,666 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,937 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BG traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $113.06. 20,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,505. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

