BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $339,867.01

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $339,867.01 and approximately $8.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001325 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

