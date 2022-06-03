C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $70.30.
In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.
C3.ai Company Profile (Get Rating)
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
