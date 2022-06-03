C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. C3.ai updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.64. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $70.30.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 140,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

