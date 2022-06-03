C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 114,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,835,772 shares.The stock last traded at $18.93 and had previously closed at $17.62.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C3.ai from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 75.99%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in C3.ai by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in C3.ai by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in C3.ai by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

