Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 72,606 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 536,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,606 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hershey were worth $103,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,403,432.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,353 shares of company stock worth $2,525,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $209.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $317.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

