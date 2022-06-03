Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,105,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,105,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.99% of Stantec worth $62,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.09. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

