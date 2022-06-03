Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $72.89 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,346 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.40% of FactSet Research Systems worth $72,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $384.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.65 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $7,316,865.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,184,602. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

