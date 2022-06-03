Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $84.57 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,324 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in KLA were worth $84,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $371.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.27. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

