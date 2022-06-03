Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $91.31 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 317,277 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $91,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $441.11 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.