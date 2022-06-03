Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $57,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

IBM stock opened at $140.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.97 and its 200 day moving average is $129.53. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

