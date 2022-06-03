Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 419,426 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419,426 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.13% of CME Group worth $108,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CME Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 755,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,700,000 after buying an additional 164,354 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,106,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $284.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.73.

Shares of CME opened at $204.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.05. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

