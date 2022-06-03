Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 627,620 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 627,620 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.55% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $117,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $147.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

