Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 96,100 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.15% of HCA Healthcare worth $121,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA stock opened at $211.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.28. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.69 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.82.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total transaction of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,516.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

