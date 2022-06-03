Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.42. 189,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $17.09.

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $18,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 740,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

