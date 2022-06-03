Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHI opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 680,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $544,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

