Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $36.14. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 3,676 shares.

The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 364,532 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $9,919,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 498.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 222,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calavo Growers by 58.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,617,000 after acquiring an additional 141,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $662.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

