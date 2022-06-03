Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $36.14. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 3,676 shares.
The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVGW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $662.55 million, a PE ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
About Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
