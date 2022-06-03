Calixto Global Investors LP Has $27.12 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,606 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group makes up about 14.8% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Calixto Global Investors LP owned about 0.44% of Nexstar Media Group worth $27,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.13, for a total transaction of $1,175,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,172 shares of company stock worth $5,402,632 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,279. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average of $168.12. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

