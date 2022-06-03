Calixto Global Investors LP Sells 1,622 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Calixto Global Investors LP reduced its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. JD.com makes up approximately 6.7% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Calixto Global Investors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. CLSA lowered their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

JD stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.48. 290,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,071,877. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.59. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

