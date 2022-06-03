Callisto Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $22,445.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $22,445.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.14 or 0.05989688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00073866 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000303 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

