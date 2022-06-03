Camden Capital LLC Buys 6,107 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,276,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after buying an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $186.69. 1,174,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,420,184. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.70. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

