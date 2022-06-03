Camden Capital LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $330.03. 209,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,867. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.37 and its 200-day moving average is $345.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $306.28 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

