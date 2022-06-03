Camden Capital LLC Has $27.88 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.8% of Camden Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $8.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,714,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,336,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.65. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

