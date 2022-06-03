Camden Capital LLC Purchases 168 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,372,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.51. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,208. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.39 and a 12-month high of $223.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.08.

