Camden Capital LLC Sells 5,619 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Camden Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,201.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 301,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 278,299 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 137,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 640,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,501,034. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

