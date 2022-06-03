Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s pricing actions, supply chain productivity improvements as well as cost-saving initiatives have been aiding amid a rising cost scenario. Cost inflation and supply-chain expenses weighed on the gross margin in second-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein top and bottom lines fell year over year. Management’s guidance for fiscal 2022 includes increased core inflation, mainly due to logistics. Nonetheless, robust pricing; supply-chain productivity and saving efforts; better labor outlook and easier year-over-year comparisons, are likely to lead to margin progress and earnings recovery in the second half of fiscal 2022. Apart from this, Campbell Soup is benefiting from strength in its Snacks business, as well as focus on core strategies like innovation.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.91. 158,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

