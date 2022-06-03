Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for EQTEC (LON:EQT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of EQTEC (LON:EQT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on the stock.

EQT stock opened at GBX 0.78 ($0.01) on Monday. EQTEC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £66.64 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.01.

In related news, insider Jeffrey (Jeff) Vander Linden purchased 2,083,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £20,831.82 ($26,356.05).

EQTEC plc licenses and sells its proprietary gasification technology that generates green energy from waste, biomass, and plastics primarily in Ireland, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The company's gasification technology produces energy from various feedstock, such as municipal, agricultural, and industrial waste.

