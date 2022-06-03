Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.51–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of GOOS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. The company had a trading volume of 910,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,280. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

