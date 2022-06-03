Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 129,529 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,529 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.31% of Etsy worth $85,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Etsy by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Etsy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after buying an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Etsy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after buying an additional 68,008 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $87.29 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $155.98.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

